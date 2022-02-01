Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,348 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PRA Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.