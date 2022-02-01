Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gray Television were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

