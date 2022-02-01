Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NMI were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

