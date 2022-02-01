Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,579 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.