Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

