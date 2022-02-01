Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bandwidth were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.66.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

