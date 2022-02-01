Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 405,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.