Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,163 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCSG opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

