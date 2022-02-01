Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 647 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AppFolio by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $185.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,921.00 and a beta of 1.02.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.