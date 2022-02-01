Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $297,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,811 shares of company stock worth $5,373,979 over the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.