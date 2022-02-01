Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 734,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

