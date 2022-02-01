Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.52

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 4747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.