Telos (TLOS) Reaches Market Cap of $258.25 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Telos has a market capitalization of $258.25 million and $15.55 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telos has traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

