Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,066 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $110.26.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

