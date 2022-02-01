Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 139.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,505. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

