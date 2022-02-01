Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,077,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,358. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00.

