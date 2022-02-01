Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

HFXI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $25.83.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.