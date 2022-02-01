Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 681.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

