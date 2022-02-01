Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $30.78.

