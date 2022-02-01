Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.53

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 114788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 705,141 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

