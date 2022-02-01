Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.68.

Teradyne stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

