Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 83.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.20 on Tuesday, hitting $917.52. 209,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,223,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,028.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $895.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock worth $4,452,021,407. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

