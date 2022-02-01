TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TESS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
