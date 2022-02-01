TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TESS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TESSCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of TESSCO Technologies worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.