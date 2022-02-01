Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Haemonetics stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

