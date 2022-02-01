Teton Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Lee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.41. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 237.32% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

