TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$130.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

TSE TFII opened at C$122.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$132.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$85.00 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

