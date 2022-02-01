The Container Store Group (TCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $275.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE TCS opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $516.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.
