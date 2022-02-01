The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,693. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

