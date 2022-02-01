The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,693. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
