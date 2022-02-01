The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.39. 34,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.62. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

