The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €60.00 ($67.42) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.58 ($84.92).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €61.26 ($68.83) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($91.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €61.56 and a 200 day moving average of €66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

