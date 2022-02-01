The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kroger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,724,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of KR opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

