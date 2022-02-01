The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,127 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 78,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of HP worth $30,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock worth $12,014,707. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.