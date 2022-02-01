The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,431 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $28,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after buying an additional 168,752 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

