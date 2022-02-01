The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.38 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $223.36 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

