The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.92 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118,236 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Baidu were worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc raised its holdings in Baidu by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.07. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

