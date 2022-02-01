The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of PagSeguro Digital worth $31,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after acquiring an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,393,000 after buying an additional 639,545 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

