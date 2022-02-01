The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $27,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $340.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

