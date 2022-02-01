The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $28,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Cummins by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $220.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

