The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.30. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.69 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

