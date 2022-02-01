The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 208.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.73. 59,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,311,822. The company has a market cap of $386.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

