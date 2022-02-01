The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $891.18

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 891.18 ($11.98) and last traded at GBX 891.18 ($11.98), with a volume of 20660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 881 ($11.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £589.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 842.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 796.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

