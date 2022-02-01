The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Wendy’s reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.03. 1,829,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,188. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

