THEKEY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,571.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.15 million and $26,571.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

