TheStreet Downgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to D+

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. Progyny has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,733 shares of company stock valued at $15,654,212. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

