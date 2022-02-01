Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 61.9% in January

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

