Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$122.50 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.11.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE TIH opened at C$107.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$86.38 and a 1-year high of C$115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.12.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660 over the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.