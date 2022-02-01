TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the December 31st total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $23,860,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 616,181 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

