TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $616.19 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

