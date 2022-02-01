Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TVTX. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $27.50. 393,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.