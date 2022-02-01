Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

TVTX opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $51,533.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm's products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

